Aaron Taylor-Johnson Lands The Titular Role In Sony’s ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Film

Today, news broke that Marvel alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will be taking up the mantel of Kraven the Hunter for a solo film for Sony Pictures’ Marvel Division.

According to sources, the studio have also locked in the actor for multiple pictures in their universe.

J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing with Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk writing the screenplay. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will be producing the film.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Sergei Kravenoff was born in Russia and became a big game hunter later in life, mostly in Africa. After drinking a witch doctor’s poison, he gained super-strength, enhanced reflexes, and high stamina. This allowed him to bring down bigger animals such as elephants and Gorillas. After a while, he grew tired of big game hunting, due to it being easy, and focused his attention on Spider-Man. Several defeats later, he became one of six members of the notorious villain team, The Sinister Six.

The film’s tone will reportedly be a mix of Man on Fire and Logan.

Sony Pictures have been developing their own cinematic universe for a while now and now a Kraven solo film will join Venom and Morbius.

There’s no word on if they will eventually cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’re staying hopeful.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to release this year, while Jared Leto’s Morbius has been pushed to 2022.

No further information had been disclosed.

The movie is rumored to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

