Christopher McDonald Joins Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ For Disney+

DEADLINE broke today that Christopher McDonald (Thelma & Louise) will be joining the star-studded cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

The trade is saying that the role is being kept under wraps but could cross over to the larger MCU, including appearing in movies and other Disney+ series’.

Marvel had no comment.

The Hollywood Reporter is reported two weeks ago that Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the series, with Kyle Bradstreet writing and executive producing.

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, The Commuter‘s Killian Scott, and One Night In Miami‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir all have joined the project. No word yet on their roles.

The series is expected to shoot in Europe later this year.

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December.

No word on a release date but the series will premiere on Disney+.

