Danai Gurira Possibly Returning To Star In Okoye Solo Spin-Off At Disney+

Despite announcing several new series and movies thru 2023 at last year’s Disney Investor Day, it goes without saying that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have a lot more in the cards that we don’t know about. Thanks to a little digging done by our friends over at The Direct, we may now know about a brand new project in development.

According to a legal page at The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Mandelbaum, the lawyer for Danai Guriria (most known as Okoye in the MCU), brags about a deal that he’s seemingly brokered between the actress and Marvel for her to appear in multiple future projects including a solo series.

Before it gets taken down or changed, we were able to grab a screenshot from the lawyer’s profile as proof. You can check it out below:

While The Direct states that they can’t be sure whether or not the series will be separate from the planned Wakanda series for Disney+, the verbiage in her lawyer’s blurb couldn’t be clearer. While we can surely expect to se Okoye in future crossover events and films, but we could also potentially see her in her own solo spin-off origin story.

Now, there’s always a chance that this could be a mistake or that the lawyer may have jumped the gun and a deal might not have been finalized yet. In any case, despite its origin no official announcement has been made so we implore you to take the news with a grain of salt.

Notably absent from the Dora Milaje in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Gurira’s Okoye is expected to return for the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which begins filming in Atlanta this summer.

Sources: The Direct, THR

