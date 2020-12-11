Disney Updates Theatrical Release Schedule After Yesterday’s Investor Day 2020

Following the lengthy and popular Disney Investors Day 2020, the studio has set release dates for their theatrical tentpole films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios.

The King’s Man, a prequel to Mathew Vaughn’s Kingsman series, is moving back one month to March 12, 2021. Searchlight’s Antlers has been taken off its February 2021 spot and is undated. The animated Raya and the Last Dragon, which will now debut on Disney+ and in theaters simultaneously, is moving up to March 5, 2021.

Read: Disney+ Officially Announces ‘The Mighty Ducks Game Changers’

Ryan Reynolds’ gaming movie Free Guy has set a new date of May 21, 2021, while 20th Century and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is dated for September 12, 2021. The newly announced animated movie Encanto will open on November 24, 2021.

On the Marvel front, Thor: Love and Thunder is moving back a few months to May 6, 2022, while Black Panther II departs that May date and will move to July 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 moves from July to November 11, 2022.

The Pixar movie Turning Red is set for March 11, 2022, while Lightyear, a take on the man who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story franchise, will open June 17, 2022.

Rogue Squadron, a newly announced Star Wars movie, which is loosely based on the popular video game from filmmaker Patty Jenkins, opens December 22, 2023.