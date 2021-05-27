Hulu’s Mike Tyson Miniseries Finds Its Star

Trevante Rhodes, breakout star of Moonlight, has been cast as Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming biographical miniseries Iron Mike Deadline reports.

As you might expect, the series will explore the life and legacy of one of the world’s most controversial contenders of all time.

In addition to Moonlight, Rhodes has appeared in Netflix’s Bird Box and Shane Black’s Predator reboot. Most recently, he appeared in Hulu’s The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

While Hulu announced the series back in February, it isn’t the only project revolving around Tyson’s life in development. Jamie Foxx is also slated to play the champ in another series directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Martin Scorsese. At this time, there are no further production details available about the project.

The idea comes from Craig Gillespie and Steven Rogers, the director/writer duo behind the critically acclaimed I, Tonya. Fittingly enough, Margot Robbie is also attached as an executive producer alongside Karin Gist (Mixed-ish). Gist will also serve as the series’ show-runner.

Rhodes will enter the ring later this year when production begins.

Source: Deadline

