New ‘Thor 4’ Set Photos Hint At How The God Of Thunder Gets His Body Back

Because of previously leaked photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder we know that after the events of Avengers: Endgame Thor will get back into shape. The biggest burning question is, “How?” Well, thanks to another round of leaked set photos we might finally have our answer.

The new photos show Hemsworth on set with his son, wearing what appears to be workout gear. You can check out the photos in the gallery below:

Though he’s only wearing a headband and wristbands, it also looks like he could be gearing up to play tennis. As hilarious as it would be if the God of Thunder traded in Mjölnir for a tennis racket, there isn’t much else to conclude from the photos other than the fact that we should expect to see him doing some exercise in the film.

With the ’90s aesthetic that has continuously been hinted at, some have theorized that the outfit could be a part of one of those workout montages that films and tv shows from the decade are infamous for. Unfortunately we’ll just have to wait for the film’s release to find out for sure.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be released in just under a year on May 6, 2022. While plot details are currently under wraps, at the very least the film will explore the storyline from Jason Aaron‘s Thor run, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Russell Crowe are currently set to star in the film. Director Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as the odd alien Korg, with Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy appearing in cameos.

Source: Daily Mail

