Walt Disney Studios Makes Changes to Release Schedule; Shifts Two Marvel Films

Today, Walt Disney Studio made a few changes to their upcoming theatrical release schedule. The move did shift two upcoming Marvel Studios films.

a total of six films were impacted by the changes. Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye has moved up a week from September 24, 2021 to September 17, 2021. The other Searchlight film Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch recently received an official release date of October 22, 2021.

As for the Marvel Studios films, two untitled movies have seen their dates changed. The first one being a Marvel film originally dated for October 7, 2022, has moved back an entire year to October 6, 2023. Many believe that the October release was for Blade, which makes sense as the studio is currently searching for directors to tackle the project, which begins production next January. Marvel also moved an untitled film planned to release on November 3, 2023, is now releasing one week later on November 10, 2023.

Lastly, Disney removed an untitled Disney live-action film off the release schedule dated for October 6, 2023, as it now conflicts with the Marvel film. Also gone from the schedule is an untitled 20th Century film that was supposed to release on November 10, 2023, which is also being used by Marvel.

It is unknown at this time what these untitled projects are, but we will be sure to update you with additional information as we hear it.

