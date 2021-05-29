Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Commercial Released

On October 1st, 2021, Walt Disney World will be celebrating 50 years of making magic and memories. Back in 1971 the Magic Kingdom opened in central Florida, officially creating the Walt Disney World resort. A half of a century later the resort consists of four theme parks, two water parks, a large dining and retail district, golf courses, and over two dozen hotels, not to mention hundreds of other activities and destinations.

Starting this October, Disney will be celebrating this 50th anniversary for an 18-month period. This celebration will include the opening of a number of new rides around the resort, including Remy’s Ratatouille’s Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Epcot and Tron Lightcyle Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. Disney loves their anniversary celebrations, so we expect a large number of events announced throughout the summer.

While Disney reporters and diehard fans have been waiting for this event for years, Disney needs to get the word out to the general public. For their first major bit of promotion Disney has released a 30-second long commercial for the 50th Anniversary. While no events are announced, this beautiful advertisement serves announces the upcoming milestone and provides all of the magic and joy that is synonymous with Disney Parks.

Here is Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Commercial:

