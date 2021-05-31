Pauly Shore Hopes for ‘Encino Man’ Sequel

On May 22, Encino Man celebrated its anniversary, marking its 29th anniversary since originally hitting theaters in 1992. Released by Hollywood Pictures (a now-defunct Walt Disney Pictures subsidiary), the film followed two teenagers from Los Angeles after discovering a caveman in their backyard. The film starred Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), and Pauly Shore (Totally Pauly).

Pauly Shore has been celebrating this milestone anniversary- while also hinting that he is ready for a sequel to the cult classic film. This weekend, Shore posted a throwback photo featuring him and costar Brendan Fraser from the set. His caption reads:

“FULL FRONTAL FRIDAY!!! 29 years ago this weekend, Encino Man hit the big screen.

He went on to say that he would love to be part of an Encino Man 2:

“Hit up Disney+ and tell them myself, Brendan, and Sean are ready for the sequel.”

This isn’t the first time that Shore has mentioned his interest in a sequel. Last November, he posted a different behind the scenes photo on his Instagram with the caption “Good o’l Encino Man, remember this classic? How many people want to see Encino Man 2?! Hit up Disney+ on social media and let them know Brendan, Sean, and myself are ready to go! Let’s do this 2021.”

In the meantime, Encino Man is available to stream on Disney+ in some territories (not in the US).

Source: CBR

