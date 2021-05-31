Irish ‘Disenchanted’ Sets Near Completion as Filming Begins

The Disenchanted sets are continuing to grow over in the Republic of Ireland.

For the past few weeks, Disney has been prepping the Irish village of Enniskerry for Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted starring Amy Adams. The village is quickly being turned into a fantasy kingdom with shops fronts getting their own makeovers and a huge town hall structure under construction and nearing completion in the centre of town.

Thanks to the locals, we have been given access to how Disney is changing the village to fit the upcoming musical fantasy. One such local is TikToker is Edith Gervin, who has been posting some close-ups to the sets on her account, eejitgherkin.

The video above was recorded on May 28th, and it gives us a good look at what we can expect from the set. It appears that this set isn’t set in the “real world”, as evident in the names of the shops, which are all puns referencing other Disney classics. Such names include “A Whole Food World“, “Bibidi Bobidi Butchers“, and “Rumble Silk Spin“.











Some screenshots of the shop fronts. Source: eejitgherkin.

Thanks to Edith, we also know when the film begins filming in the area and the exact dates at which the town centre will be shut down to the public.

The filming notifications sign. Source: eejitgherkin.

As you can see, Clocktower Productions is working alongside Disney while they film in the town. The sign notes all of the locations listed in the village will be inaccessible to residents and visitors of the village during the following shooting dates:

Monday 14th – Friday 18th June from 7 am until 10 pm.

Tuesday 6th – Friday 9th July nights from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Wednesday 21st July & Thursday 22nd July from 7 am to 10 pm.

On dates with night shoots, the village is open until 5 pm.

The sign also states that no parking will be available day or night on any of the shooting dates, so if you are in the area, you best keep that in mind! But Dr Mathew’s Surgery will remain open for the duration of filming, and the pharmacy will only be closed for two consecutive days: Monday 14th June and Tuesday 15th June.

The Wicklow house during its set renorvation and how it looked on May 19th. Sources:Greystone Guide (left) CoolFoodSchool (Right).

Further down the road in Wicklow, one house is being transformed into a perfect fairytale home with a temporary roof and new pink paint and flowers adorning the front of the house.

Filming for the sequel has already started in Dublin, and as noted in the filming notification above, it will move to Enniskerry on Monday 14th June.

Adam Shankman will be directing Disenchanted, and it will star Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. The film is currently set for a 2022 release, exclusively on Disney+.

