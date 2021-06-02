ABC Comedy ‘When Nature Calls’ Will Feature Helen Mirren as Narrator

2 days ago Josh Sharpe

According to Deadline, Helen Mirren will be featured as the narrator in the upcoming ABC unscripted wildlife comedy.

Helen Mirren had this to say about the project:

“I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the ‘true inner lives’ of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet”.

The series will take a humorous look at wildlife by discovering “the surprising sounds that come out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs and beatboxing badgers.” It is somewhat of a remake of BBC’s Walk on the Wild Side, which featured the same premise during its two-year run.

The television series, now titled When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, will premiere on ABC on June 24. Check out the first teaser below.

