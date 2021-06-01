Thor ‘What If…?’ Episode Detailed

It looks like we now have some details on the upcoming What If…? series coming to Disney+ this summer.

Read: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Officially Wraps Filming

According to our friends at The Illuminerdi, an episode of the series will take a look at “Party Thor”- a different version of the character that we all have come to know and love. According to the report, the episode will examine what would have happened if Thor hadn’t been banished to earth and relinquished of his hammer as seen in the 2011 origin film.

Instead, “Thor will reportedly come to Midgard to throw a massive intergalactic party that could potentially bring the end of the world as we know it.“

Finer storytelling details on the episode remain to be seen. However, we can expect that more will be revealed in the coming months as trailers and marketing for the series undoubtedly increase.

Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role as Thor in the series, albeit in animated form. A plethora of other Marvel stars will also lend their voices to the project including Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

The first season of the series will debut in August and will run 10 episodes.

Source: The Illuminerdi

Related