Mark Ruffalo Spotted On The Set Of ‘She-Hulk’

While production on Marvel’s She-Hulk series is well underway, very few behind-the-scenes set photos have surfaced so far. That changed today when one of the actresses from the series posted a few images capturing her experience.

On Facebook Anais Almonte, who plays a currently undisclosed role on the show, not only shared photos from the soundstage though. She also included an image with The Incredible Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo. While the photos have since been deleted, thanks to @cosmic_marvel, you can check them out below:

Even though Ruffalo’s involvement with the series has been confirmed for months, Almonte’s photo shows him wearing motion-capture gear. While that means that we more than likely haven’t seen the last of Professor Hulk, because the MCU has explored so many different variations of the character it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him playing yet another version.

Regardless, the photo confirms that Jennifer Walters won’t be the only monster we see in the series. With Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination returning, we’re confident that there will be even more.

She-Hulk, slated to be a half hour legal comedy, will follow Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Ruffalo, and Roth, the series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro will helm the entire show. It’s expected to drop on Disney+ sometime next year.

