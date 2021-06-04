‘Cruella’ Sequel in The Works at Disney

It looks like the Walt Disney Company was 100% serious when they stated they were happy with the success of their newest live-action film Cruella. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is already in early development on a sequel.

Cruella director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara are both expected to return to direct and write respectively. As of now, it is unknown if Star Emma Stone or will return to play the iconic Disney villain once more. It is also unknown if the sequel will be made for Disney+ or a theatrical release. This news comes just days after Gillespie spoke with Forbes about possiblities on continuing the franchise, whether it be a sequel or spin-offs revolving around the other characters such as Horace and Jasper.

The film took in $27 million last weekend and is currently sitting at over $48 million worldwide. According to the audience polling firm CinemaScore, a service that polls audience’s reaction to new films during their opening weekend, Cruella scored a near perfect ‘A’ using their A-F grading scale. Audiences also gave the film a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands), Mark Strong (Shazam!), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Anita.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Cruella is in theaters now, and is also available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee of $29.99.

