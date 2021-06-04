Liesl Tommy to Direct ‘Little Town’ Limited Series for Disney+

A director has signed on for the 8-episode prequel series revolving around Gaston and LeFou for Disney+.

The limited series, tentatively called Little Town, will be directed by Liesl Tommy, who is making her feature directional debut with the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Over the course of her career, Tommy has worked extensively on stage productions, frequently directing plays that feature new twists on classic stories. For The Walt Disney Company, she directed a stage version of Frozen at the Hyperion Theater in Disneyland. Her other directorial work includes helming shows at a plethora of major theatres including the La Jolly Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre- to name just a few.

In recent years, Tommy has also directed episodes of major television productions. Most notably, she directed 2019 episodes of Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix) and The Walking Dead (AMC).

Josh Gad, who reprises his role as LeFou in the series, will be working as a co-writer alongside fellow creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Last year, Gad confirmed in a Tweet that Beauty and the Beast composer Alan Menken will be writing new songs for the series.

At this point, the only confirmed stars for the show are Luke Evans and Josh Gad as Gaston and LeFou, respectively. However, there is a chance that Emma Watson will appear in the series as well, though most likely as a cameo appearance.

