Reopening Status of Every Disney Theme Park Around the World
As covid-19 vaccines continue to chip away at new case counts, businesses around the United States and the world are starting to reopen. One of the international companies that is rapidly reaping the benefits of the improving pandemic situation is the Walt Disney Company, namely their many theme parks around the globe.
This month, June 2021, looks to be a noteworthy month for Disney’s parks division as every theme park is expected to be open for business later this month. The race between the variants and the vaccines will have a huge impact on the future of businesses that provide services that include the gathering of people, these include the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, movie theaters, and more. The hope is that everyone will get fully vaccinated and the covid cases can continue to fall and variants will burn themselves out.
With that said, here is the current status of every Disney Park around the globe, along with any planned changes coming over the next two months:
DISNEYLAND RESORT (California)
- Parks
- Disneyland, Open
- Disney California Adventure, Open
- Dining/Retail
- Downtown Disney District, Open
- Hotels
- Grand Californian, Open
- Paradise Pier Hotel, Reopening June 15th
- Disneyland Hotel, Reopening July 2nd
- Additional Restrictions
- Non-California Residents may visit starting June 15th
- All State Public Health Requirements (including masks, social distancing, capacity limitations, etc) will go away on June 15th, it is unclear how and if Disney will change their requirements at the parks, hotels, and shopping district
- Park reservations still required, unclear if this is permanent
- Single Rider and Fast Passes remain unavailable
- Fireworks, parades, and nighttime shows are currently unavailable to reduce large gathering of guests, no official date has been given when this restriction will lift, but overnight testing of fireworks indicates that part of this restriction will lift soon
Read: Avengers Campus: Disney’s Newest Land Opens in Disney California Adventure
WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (Florida)
- Parks
- Magic Kingdom, Open
- Epcot, Open
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Open
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Open
- Water Parks
- Blizzard Beach, Open
- Typhoon Lagoon, Closed No Reopening Date Announced
- Dining/Retail
- Disney Springs, Open
- Hotels
- The following are all open: Disney’s Contemporary, All-Star Movies, Art of Animation, Beach Club, Yacht Club, BoardWalk Villas (Villas Only), Caribbean Beach, Coronado Springs, Fort Wilderness, Grand Floridian, Old Key West, Polynesian Villas & Bungalows (Villas and Bungalows Only), Pop Century, Riviera, and Saratoga Springs
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Reopening June 6th
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Reopening July 2nd
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Reopening Late July 2021
- Additional Restrictions
- Recent changes allows for guests to remove their masks when outside in common areas, nearby theme parks have lifted all mask requirements which means Walt Disney World will likely make a similar change soon, nothing has been announced
- Temperature screenings have all been removed from the parks and restaurants
- The state of Florida has no public health requirements that WDW must follow, they are bound only by local county requirements that will soon be lifted fully and their own private decisions for their guests and cast members
- Park reservations still required, unclear if this is permanent
- Single Rider & Fast Passes remain unavailable
- Fireworks, parades, and nighttime shows are currently unavailable to reduce large gathering of guests, no official date has been given when this restriction will lift, but overnight testing of fireworks indicates that part of this restriction will lift soon
DISNEYLAND PARIS RESORT
- Parks
- Disneyland Park, Reopening June 17th
- Walt Disney Studios Park, Reopening June 17th
- Dining/Retail
- Disney Village, Reopening June 17th
- Hotels
- Disney’s Newport Bay Club, Reopening June 17th
- Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Opens June 21st (this is the grand opening for this new hotel, not a reopening)
- Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Reopening July 1st
- Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch, Reopening July 13th
- Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, Remains Closed No Reopening Date Announced
- Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Remains Closed No Reopening Date Announced
- Disneyland Hotel, Closed for Renovations
- Additional Restrictions
- All of the most restrictive measures will be in place initially, including mask requirements, social distancing markers, adapted queues allowing for space, hand sanitation stations, one family per car on rides and transportation, pools and fitness centers closed, valet services unavailable, virtual queuing during busiest times of the day, and more.
- Expect strict restrictions for the near future with no changes expected anytime soon
- Most travelers from non-European Union countries will be prohibited under France’s entry rules, however, a waiver may be allowed for vaccinated visitors from counties with low infection rates, more information on this expected soon
Read: Ranking all 50 Rides at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure
HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT
- Parks
- Hong Kong Disneyland Park, Open
- Hotels
- Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Open
- Disney Explorers Lodge, Open
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, Open
- Additional Restrictions
- Park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays (except public holidays) until further notice
- Social distancing measures have been implemented and Character experiences have been adjusted
- Temperature screening upon entry
- Masks Required
- Locals and returning citizens only
- “LeaveHomeSafe” QR scan is required
Read: Disneyland vs Walt Disney World: We Determine Which Resort Reigns Supreme
SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND RESORT
- Parks
- Shanghai Disneyland, Open
- Hotels
- Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Open
- Toy Story Hotel, Open
- Additional Restrictions
- “Enhanced health and safety measures in place”
- Guests must reserve tickets online prior to visiting
TOKYO DISNEY RESORT
- Parks
- Tokyo Disneyland, Open
- Tokyo DisneySea Park, Open
- Hotels
- Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Open
- Disney Ambassador Hotel, Open
- Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Open
- Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, Open
- Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Open
- Additional Restrictions
- Masks required
- Social distancing enforced
- Temperature screening upon entry
- Encouraged to install the Covid-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA) on your mobile device
- Capacity limitations
- Locals and returning citizens only
Once Disneyland Paris opens on June 17th 2021, every Disney Resort will be open and operating for the first time since January of last year. The continued vaccination rates are crucial to keeping everyone safe and keeping these parks open and entertaining guests around the world. Restrictions will be constantly changing within the parks and we will be covering it all here at The DisInsider.