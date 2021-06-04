Reopening Status of Every Disney Theme Park Around the World

As covid-19 vaccines continue to chip away at new case counts, businesses around the United States and the world are starting to reopen. One of the international companies that is rapidly reaping the benefits of the improving pandemic situation is the Walt Disney Company, namely their many theme parks around the globe.

This month, June 2021, looks to be a noteworthy month for Disney’s parks division as every theme park is expected to be open for business later this month. The race between the variants and the vaccines will have a huge impact on the future of businesses that provide services that include the gathering of people, these include the Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, movie theaters, and more. The hope is that everyone will get fully vaccinated and the covid cases can continue to fall and variants will burn themselves out.

With that said, here is the current status of every Disney Park around the globe, along with any planned changes coming over the next two months:

DISNEYLAND RESORT (California)

Parks Disneyland, Open Disney California Adventure, Open

Dining/Retail Downtown Disney District, Open

Hotels Grand Californian, Open Paradise Pier Hotel, Reopening June 15th Disneyland Hotel, Reopening July 2nd

Additional Restrictions Non-California Residents may visit starting June 15th All State Public Health Requirements (including masks, social distancing, capacity limitations, etc) will go away on June 15th, it is unclear how and if Disney will change their requirements at the parks, hotels, and shopping district Park reservations still required, unclear if this is permanent Single Rider and Fast Passes remain unavailable Fireworks, parades, and nighttime shows are currently unavailable to reduce large gathering of guests, no official date has been given when this restriction will lift, but overnight testing of fireworks indicates that part of this restriction will lift soon



WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (Florida)

Parks Magic Kingdom, Open Epcot, Open Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Open Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Open

Water Parks Blizzard Beach, Open Typhoon Lagoon, Closed No Reopening Date Announced

Dining/Retail Disney Springs, Open

Hotels The following are all open: Disney’s Contemporary, All-Star Movies, Art of Animation, Beach Club, Yacht Club, BoardWalk Villas (Villas Only), Caribbean Beach, Coronado Springs, Fort Wilderness, Grand Floridian, Old Key West, Polynesian Villas & Bungalows (Villas and Bungalows Only), Pop Century, Riviera, and Saratoga Springs Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Reopening June 6th Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Reopening July 2nd Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Reopening Late July 2021

Additional Restrictions Recent changes allows for guests to remove their masks when outside in common areas, nearby theme parks have lifted all mask requirements which means Walt Disney World will likely make a similar change soon, nothing has been announced Temperature screenings have all been removed from the parks and restaurants The state of Florida has no public health requirements that WDW must follow, they are bound only by local county requirements that will soon be lifted fully and their own private decisions for their guests and cast members Park reservations still required, unclear if this is permanent Single Rider & Fast Passes remain unavailable Fireworks, parades, and nighttime shows are currently unavailable to reduce large gathering of guests, no official date has been given when this restriction will lift, but overnight testing of fireworks indicates that part of this restriction will lift soon



DISNEYLAND PARIS RESORT

Parks Disneyland Park, Reopening June 17th Walt Disney Studios Park, Reopening June 17th

Dining/Retail Disney Village, Reopening June 17th

Hotels Disney’s Newport Bay Club, Reopening June 17th Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Opens June 21st (this is the grand opening for this new hotel, not a reopening) Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Reopening July 1st Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch, Reopening July 13th Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, Remains Closed No Reopening Date Announced Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Remains Closed No Reopening Date Announced Disneyland Hotel, Closed for Renovations

Additional Restrictions All of the most restrictive measures will be in place initially, including mask requirements, social distancing markers, adapted queues allowing for space, hand sanitation stations, one family per car on rides and transportation, pools and fitness centers closed, valet services unavailable, virtual queuing during busiest times of the day, and more. Expect strict restrictions for the near future with no changes expected anytime soon Most travelers from non-European Union countries will be prohibited under France’s entry rules, however, a waiver may be allowed for vaccinated visitors from counties with low infection rates, more information on this expected soon



HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

Parks Hong Kong Disneyland Park, Open

Hotels Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Open Disney Explorers Lodge, Open Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, Open

Additional Restrictions Park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays (except public holidays) until further notice Social distancing measures have been implemented and Character experiences have been adjusted Temperature screening upon entry Masks Required Locals and returning citizens only “LeaveHomeSafe” QR scan is required



SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND RESORT

Parks Shanghai Disneyland, Open

Hotels Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Open Toy Story Hotel, Open

Additional Restrictions “Enhanced health and safety measures in place” Guests must reserve tickets online prior to visiting



TOKYO DISNEY RESORT

Parks Tokyo Disneyland, Open Tokyo DisneySea Park, Open

Hotels Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Open Disney Ambassador Hotel, Open Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Open Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, Open Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Open

Additional Restrictions Masks required Social distancing enforced Temperature screening upon entry Encouraged to install the Covid-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA) on your mobile device Capacity limitations Locals and returning citizens only



Once Disneyland Paris opens on June 17th 2021, every Disney Resort will be open and operating for the first time since January of last year. The continued vaccination rates are crucial to keeping everyone safe and keeping these parks open and entertaining guests around the world. Restrictions will be constantly changing within the parks and we will be covering it all here at The DisInsider.

