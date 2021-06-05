Duncan Pow to Reprise ‘Rogue One’ Role in ‘Andor’ Series

Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin is reporting that Duncan Pow, who played Ruescott Melshi in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is returning to the Star Wars Universe.

According to the site, Pow’s Ruescott is set to appear in the Rogue One prequel series Andor. Ruescott Melshi was a human male sergeant in the Alliance to Restore the Republic Special Forces during the early rebellion against the Galactic Empire. A close friend of Alliance Intelligence Captain Cassian Andor, Melshi was a veteran soldier and a respected commander, leading his troops by personal example.

“Andor follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Also reprising their roles are Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Alistair Petrie as General Draven, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, with newcomers Stellan Skarsgard (Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End), Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenia), and Robert Emms (Chernobyl) all in unknown roles.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, wrote and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of the film. Directors on the project include Toby Haynes (Black Mirror), Ben Caron (The Crown), and Susanna White (Nanny McPhee Returns). Additional writers on the series include Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).

The series is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and will reportedly consist of 12 episodes.

