Apple Announces Upcoming New Feature Compatible With Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Earlier today Apple hosted their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), an event focused on new technology and updates coming for Apple products. This year’s event included an announcement that involved the Walt Disney Company.

A new feature will be coming to the new iOS 15 expected this fall called ‘SharePlay’ that will allow those using FaceTime to share music or videos “while having a rich, real-time connection with your friends” according to Apple. Users will be able to share their screens and bring their favorite apps into their calls. The feature will be compatible with Disney’s three streaming services: Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

“We’re incredibly excited to participate as a developer on SharePlay to enable innovative viewing experiences across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for our Apple users.” Jerrell Jimerson, Executive Vice President of Product & Design for Disney Streaming said, “this will give friends and family another way to come together to share the incredible stories that we deliver through our content, including bringing a love sports co-viewing experience to ESPN+ for the first time.”

It was noteworthy that during today’s announcement, Disney’s biggest streaming rival Netflix was not listed as a streaming service compatible with SharePlay.

Related