‘Loki’ Fan Events Feature a Sneak Peek at The Upcoming Marvel Series

Today, Loki fan events took place across the globe including LA, London, Paris, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The fun-filled events featured a sneak peek at Marvel Studios’ newest, original series, launching on Disney+ tomorrow, June 9.

In London, the fan event was held at the Tate Modern with Tom Hiddleston and co-star Sophia Di Martino on hand to surprise the audience after the first “Loki” episode was screened. Then fans were treated to another surprise when Hiddleston invited them to view episode two of the series.

In LA, fans had a surprise visit from Kevin Feige and Owen Wilson. After watching the first episode of “Loki,” they were blown away when the surprise second “Loki” episode was introduced virtually by Tom Hiddleston.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

