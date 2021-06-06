First Reactions For Marvel’s ‘LOKI’ Drop Online
While the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki, won’t hit Disney+ until Wednesday June 9th, early reactions dropped online this morning. And they are all positive!
Don’t believe us? Check out the best ones from some of our fellow journalists and colleagues from the industry down below:
If any of these glowing reactions are any indication of how great the show truly is, then fans are in a for a real treat.
Loki features Tom Hiddleston, returning once more as the God of Mischief, and follows him as he steps out of his brother’s shadow after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
The exact premise of the series is as follows:
After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.
Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, while Michael Waldron is head writer.