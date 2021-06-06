First Reactions For Marvel’s ‘LOKI’ Drop Online

While the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki, won’t hit Disney+ until Wednesday June 9th, early reactions dropped online this morning. And they are all positive!

#Loki is on another level, probably the best opening out of the Marvel Disney+ series’. @iamkateherron and @michaelwaldron have crafted something very special from a storytelling and visual standpoint! pic.twitter.com/EHooBbTm5n — The Disney Catalogue Podcast (@DisneyCatalogue) June 6, 2021

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021

WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJ — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) June 6, 2021

#LOKI is unpredictable in ways that I feel were lacking in Disney+'s other MCU shows. It doesn't waste time dragging out big reveals, leaving plenty of room for more and making it nearly impossible to telegraph what's coming next. We're all just along for the wild, glorious ride. — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) June 6, 2021

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy… pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021

#Loki is an absolute blast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date. The connectivity of this show is evident and fans will appreciate every detail – Marvel has found a way to expand the MCU and do so in such a clever and unique way. pic.twitter.com/BOHPQVvArB — Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) June 6, 2021

I watched the first TWO episodes of #Loki and if you loved the social media experience of #WandaVision, you’re in for a treat.



When you hit as many home runs as the #MCU does, you can take big swings & that’s what this show is. #Loki feels grounded, but the scale is massive! pic.twitter.com/zcnVg8ZNi1 — Matt Roembke – TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) June 6, 2021

I've watched the first 2 episodes of Marvel's #Loki and am locked in. The first is setup but together with ep.2, the show brings a little Rick and Morty style (and a new layer) to the MCU. Tom Hiddleston meets his match on screen with Owen Wilson's Mobius… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PJzFoz0c4l — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 6, 2021

I don’t really know where to start praising #Loki, so I’ll just say it’s IMO the strongest opening for a Disney+ show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/i55dVQKng2 — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) June 6, 2021

first two episodes of #Loki are fantastic. Obviously @twhiddleston is still perfect in the role but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we're watching Loki try and figure out what's going on rather than having him in control. pic.twitter.com/TP45W73bvi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2021

#Loki starts off incredibly well. Top-shelf Marvel humor with bonkers time-traveling antics and a surprising amount of heart.



Hiddleston & Wilson are a splendid duo. Miss Minutes is a superstar.



Who knows where it goes, but the beginning has the makings of something special. pic.twitter.com/TTrOKXrWxY — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) June 6, 2021

If any of these glowing reactions are any indication of how great the show truly is, then fans are in a for a real treat.

Loki features Tom Hiddleston, returning once more as the God of Mischief, and follows him as he steps out of his brother’s shadow after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The exact premise of the series is as follows:

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, while Michael Waldron is head writer.

