Zoey Deutch To Star In Searchlight’s ‘Not Okay’ For Hulu

According to Deadline, Zoey Deutch has been tapped to play the lead in the new satire from Searchlight and Makeready titled Not Okay. Indie darling Quinn Shephard, who wrote the script, will also direct.

The film will reportedly revolve around a young woman, played by Deutch, who fakes a trip to Paris for attention. However, when a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her lie attracts too much attention.

This marks Deutch’s first feature film role since 2019. She previously starred in Zombieland Double Tap. She will also serve as executive producer of the film. This is Shephard’s second feature film following Blame, a film that shot her into the spotlight after its premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in 2017 made her the youngest female director to ever screen a film there.

Set to begin production this Summer in NYC, the film is expected to be released exclusively on Hulu.

