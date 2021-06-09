‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Delayed, But ‘Book Of Boba Fett’ To Bridge The Gap

With all the hype surrounding Marvel’s Loki dropping on Disney+ today, you might have forgotten that the company is hard at work expanding another one of its cinematic universes: Star Wars.

Yesterday, Ming-Na Wen (a.k.a Fennec Shand) took to Twitter to confirm that filming for The Book of Boba Fett had wrapped. However, while Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi simultaneously shooting, many have wondered what’s going on with the third season of The Mandalorian.

According to Collider, sources close to the production have stated that even though there were plans to begin shooting sooner this year, it now looks more likely that cameras won’t start rolling until the end of 2021 or even possibly early 2022. This means that the earliest the season could premiere is late 2022.

Interestingly enough, the reason for the delay is because the LA stages that are normally used to shoot the show are currently being used for Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s also some speculation that Pascal’s commitment to HBO’s The Last of Us could have caused some scheduling conflicts, though that is unconfirmed at the moment.

Regardless, at the very least, The Book of Boba Fett is still on track to release this December. Now, those same sources that told Collider about The Mandalorian‘s third season claim that the series will bridge the gap leading up to it. They call it “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″.

So even though it’s unclear what kind of trouble Boba Fett might encounter, and even though series will almost certainly be Baby Yoda-less, it appears that the series will not only be integral to expanding the lore of the franchise but setting up brand new characters and plotlines for The Mandalorian to continue to explore.

Reprising his iconic role as the iconic titular bounty hunter, Temuera Morrison will headline The Book of Boba, alongside the aforementioned Ming-Na Wen. Robert Rodriguez, who previously directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

Source: Collider

Related