Ming-Na Wen has taken to Twitter to confirm that The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has officially wrapped filming. She posted a photo of the wrap gift she received, along with sheets of her character with “THE BOOK OF BOBA FEET S.1”.

Could this mean there will be a second season? Who knows. We’ll have to see how the first season does.

Since the episode debuted fans have been speculating whether or not the book of Boba Fett is a spin off to The Mandalorian or if it is taking over season three.

According to our friend Jordan Maison over at Cinelinx, Din Djarin might be making an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Despite nearing the end of filming, there has been very little officially announced about this show.

As teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season finale of The Mandalorian, the legendary bounty hunter’s journey will continue in The Book of Boba Fett. Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian, confirmed on Good Morning America that the new series is currently in production.

The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez — who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy — joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

The series will arrive December 2021, only on Disney+.

Source: Twitter

