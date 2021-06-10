The Golden Girls Are Sailing to Disney+ UK/IRE

THE GOLDEN GIRLS -- Season 4 -- Pictured: (l-r) Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Clear your schedulues because the Queens of America are heading to Disney+ UK/IRE

This is not a drill people! I repeat this is not a drill! Mark your calendars because the famous hit sitcom The Golden Girls is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland!

Following the lives of four women in their “golden years”, The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992. It won 4 Golden Globes Awards and 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for each of the four girls: Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

The official artwork for The Golden Girls on Disney+

Since the finale aired almost 30 years ago, the show has had 3 spin-offs, countless merchandising, and even 11 international remakes. The show is also immensely popular within the LGBTQ+ community, partly thanks to each of the four cast members being outspoken Queer allies. Notably, Bea Arthur who is considered a Gay Icon alongside Judy Garland and Princess Diana and is arguably the most popular golden girl in the British LGBTQ+ community.

Note: Here can enjoy an interview from Gaytime TV, which features Bea Arthur visiting London and embracing her British LGBTQ+ fans.

The series has been available to purchase digitally via Prime Video and Apple TV, but this will be the first time The Golden Girls will be available to stream for free in the UK. This is strange considering how much of a hit the series has been since it first debuted on British shores in the 80s. It has since enjoyed reruns on multiple channels, and even landed itself a British remake in 1993. However, The Brighton Belles was cancelled after only 10 episodes.

Harry Potter and the Case of the Unwanted British Doppelgängers.

Bottom Image: The cast of the UK’s The Brighton Belles.

The Golden Girls will be available to stream on Disney+ UK & Ireland from July 2nd, with a whopping 180 episodes being made available for all to enjoy.

