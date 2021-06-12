BREAKING: Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It may have been a slow start, but Ubisoft ended their E32021 panel with a bang by showing off footage of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

Originally announced all the way back in 2017, many had assumed the game had been quietly cancelled, but it is very much alive and in development. During their panel, Ubisoft showed off the first trailer of the upcoming game and what we can expect from this upcoming open-world adventure.

Ubisoft stated: “Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

Created by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release in 2022 on the PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X & XBOX Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

