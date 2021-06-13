BREAKING: New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Game Landing This Year!

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Press play on your mixtape and grab your controller because a new Guardians of the Galaxy game is coming our way!

The Square Enix E3 panel has started with a bang! And what a bang! They didn’t just kick things off with any old trailer, but a trailer for a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy game!

Developed by Eidos-Montréal, the game will be a single-player experience inspired by both the Guardians of the Galaxy comics and film series. You’ll take control of Peter Quill/Star-Lord as he leads the Guardians, who in this universe have been together for less than a year. It will also feature over 30 licensed songs, including those from KISS and Joan Jett.

This is the second game in Square Enix’s multigame deal with Marvel, which started with Marvel’s Avengers. Speaking of which, you can take a look at the next expansion for Marvel’s Avengers, Operation: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, right here!

Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X from October 26th, 2021.

