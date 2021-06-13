Black Panther Expansion for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Revealed

20 mins ago Jordan Simmons

Journey to Wakanda in the next expansion of Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers!

Marvel’s Avengers has had a shaky reception since it was released last September, with many criticising its repetition, lack of content, and many bugs. But Square Enix is working hard to improve the game with new expansions like Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking A.I.M, released on December 8th 2020, and Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect, released on March 18th, 2021.

The next expansion will be Operation: Black Panther – War for Wakanda. Featuring new missions, locations, and characters, including Black Panther, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and Ulysses Klaw.

Operation: Black Panther – War for Wakanda will be released for free this summer!

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4/5, XBOX One and XBOX Series X/S.

