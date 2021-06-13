Sea of Thieves Crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean Announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones are just two characters set to appear!

At the time of writing, Microsoft’s E3 panel is still ongoing with new games being announced by the minute, and they dropped a huge surprise for Sea of Thieves players, and that’s that next expansion for the game will be a Pirates of Caribbean!

Developed by Rare Ltd., the popular online game was first released in 2018 and has been a hit with fans and thanks to its steady support of expansions, it bagged itself a BAFTA for Best Evolving Game last March.

The next expansion will be Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life which will be a free update and will feature new missions and characters from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, including Davy Jones and Jack Sparrow.

Sea of Thieves is available on PC, XBOX One, and XBOX Series X and S. The A Pirate’s Life expansion will be released for free on June 22.

