Park Seo-Joon Has Reportedly Joined the Cast of ‘The Marvels’

2 days ago Derek Cornell

According to Movie.v.daum, actor Park Seo-Joon (Parasite) has joined the cast of The Marvels.

READ: ‘Loki’ Opening Week: Most Watched Disney+ Season Premier

Park Seo-joon is scheduled to leave for the United States later his year when he is finished filming Concrete Utopia, a film by Tae-hwa Eom.

No word on who he is playing.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will see the return of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (who is set to star in her own series later this year. The film will be directed by The Candyman’s Nia DaCosta. No word on writers as of yet.

The film will hit theaters November 11, 2022.

Source: Movie.v.daum

