‘Loki’ Opening Week: Most Watched Disney+ Season Premier

4 hours ago Sean Nyberg

According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Loki, the newest series streaming on Disney+, was the most watched season premier ever on the service.

While the service is still less than two years old, this is a huge accomplishment for the Marvel series as Disney has seen a string of hits on its service since it launched in November 2019, including: The Mandalorian (season 1 and 2), WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Read: Black Panther Expansion for Marvel’s Avengers Revealed

Loki has received extremely positive reviews from critics since it launched last week. New episodes are released each Wednesday only on Disney+.

