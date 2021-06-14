‘Loki’ Opening Week: Most Watched Disney+ Season Premier

According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Loki, the newest series streaming on Disney+, was the most watched season premier ever on the service.

While the service is still less than two years old, this is a huge accomplishment for the Marvel series as Disney has seen a string of hits on its service since it launched in November 2019, including: The Mandalorian (season 1 and 2), WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loki has received extremely positive reviews from critics since it launched last week. New episodes are released each Wednesday only on Disney+.

