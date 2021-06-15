Xochitl Gomez, Who Will Play American Chavez, Shows Off Her ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Hat

4 seconds ago Derek Cornell

In nine months, we will finally have the long awaited film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige confirmed a couple months ago that the filming had wrapped and is now in the post-production process.

With the film, we will be getting a lot of new characters being introduced, one of them being American Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez.

READ: Iron Man Coaster May Feature the Avengers & An Iron Man Audio-Animatronic!

She recently posted on Instagram with a Doctor Strange sequel hat, thanking fans for 200k followers.

The post doesn’t reveal much, but we do get to see how excited she is to be a part of this universe.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuting March 25, 2022, is currently in post-production and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Xochitl Gomez joins them, portraying America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. Directed by Sam Raimi (original Spider-Man trilogy), the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Source: Instagram

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

‘Armor Wars’ Will Satisfy Fans That Want More Iron Man

30 mins ago Derek Cornell

Park Seo-Joon Has Reportedly Joined the Cast of ‘The Marvels’

15 hours ago Derek Cornell

Iron Man Coaster May Feature the Avengers & An Iron Man Audio-Animatronic!

21 hours ago Jordan Simmons

Black Panther Expansion for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Revealed

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

BREAKING: New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Game Landing This Year!

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

RUMOR: ‘She-Hulk’ Could Introduce Skaar

4 days ago Dempsey Pillot

Leave a Reply