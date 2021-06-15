Xochitl Gomez, Who Will Play American Chavez, Shows Off Her ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Hat

In nine months, we will finally have the long awaited film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige confirmed a couple months ago that the filming had wrapped and is now in the post-production process.

With the film, we will be getting a lot of new characters being introduced, one of them being American Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez.

She recently posted on Instagram with a Doctor Strange sequel hat, thanking fans for 200k followers.

The post doesn’t reveal much, but we do get to see how excited she is to be a part of this universe.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuting March 25, 2022, is currently in post-production and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Xochitl Gomez joins them, portraying America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. Directed by Sam Raimi (original Spider-Man trilogy), the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

