Iron Man Coaster May Feature the Avengers & An Iron Man Audio-Animatronic!

Construction on Avengers Campus Paris is still ongoing with Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure slowly being revealed, and the still-untitled Iron Man coaster is receiving its outer theming. But right now, we’re going to talk about what may be found inside the attraction.

Earlier this week, @GangSequoia somehow managed to obtain a new piece of concept art that features Captain Marvel flying alongside Iron Man in a scene that will be projected on a screen.

Image Source: GangSequoia

While I can’t verify whether the concept is real and since the source of the images is not Disney, I will have to use those two words many people hate: allegedly and rumoured. Despite this, the artwork does look legitimate and is in Disney’s usual concept art style. Adding more weight to the art is that the ride vehicle in the image above features the same ride vehicles from another piece of artwork leaked a while back.

Allegedly, other Avengers will make appearances at other ride sections, but which ones currently remains unknown. @GangSequoia also shared some updated concept art of the pre-show queue, which is cleaner and more high-tech than what we saw in the previous artwork released officially by Disney back in 2019. More excitingly, @GangSequoia also stated that the Iron Man we’ll meet in the queue won’t be a projection or screen but a real-life Audio-Animatronic.

Image Source: GangSequoia

The Audio-Animatronic will be a welcome feature and will give some “techno-diversity” within the land since both Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and allegedly the Iron Man Coaster will be primarily screen-based attractions.

Elsewhere in the land will be a new restaurant, replacing Blockbuster Cafe, and in the leaked artwork below, you can see a Hulkbuster suit on display. I’m just hoping they change the tables and chairs because it looks like a slightly themed prison visitation room.

A concept rendering of the former Blockbuster Cafe featuring the Hulk Buster suit on display. Source: GangSequoia

The Iron Man Coaster will be a retheme of the Rock ‘n’ RollerCoaster Avec Aerosmith closed on September 2nd, 2019, after more than 18 years of entertaining guests. The attraction is currently scheduled to open with the rest of the new land. However, we still don’t have an opening date.

Avengers Campus Paris is the first phase of the new Walt Disney Studios expansion project. It will be somewhat a replica of the sister location at Disney’s California Adventure and will be followed by Arendelle: The World of Frozen. No opening date has been announced.

