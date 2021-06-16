Disney+ is Making Wednesday The New Friday

The newest episode of Loki is out now, and after all the success it got last Wednesday, Disney+ will make Wednesday their new Friday. Typically, Disney+ would debut new episodes for the series such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Big Shot, and Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers on Friday’s. However, thanks to streaming numbers for Loki, that is what is prompting the change moving forward.

Going forward, the streamer will now drop all of its originals on Wednesdays. This will include all original scripted, unscripted and animated series.

Disney+ Original Movies will continue to premiere on Fridays.

See new premiere dates for shows below:

Monsters at Work moves from July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021

Turner & Hooch moves from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

Behind the Attraction moves from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life moves from July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts moves from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’s batch two moves from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

Growing Up Animal moves from August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021

Short Circuit season 2 moves from July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021

