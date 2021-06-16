Kraven The Hunter Potentially Facing Off Against Chameleon In Solo Sony Film

Now, for those wondering why we’re even bothering to cover this news, I just want to preface this article by saying that because Sony shares the rights of Spider-Man with Disney – and owns several other key Marvel characters – we often bend the rules of our coverage on the off-chance that it could all end up being a part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

As of right now, even despite what Tyrese says, there’s no indication that it might be; however, anything is possible.

While the next few installments in Sony’s live action Spider-Verse are months away, the recent announcement of a Kraven the Hunter solo film made it very clear that the company has plans to continue expanding it for years to come. With MCU alum Aaron Taylor Johnson attached to star and critically acclaimed director J.C Chandor at the helm, it’s only a matter of time before more details start to surface. According to our friends over at The Illuminerdi, we might very well know one of those details already.

After some independent investigation, the site claims that the studio is currently casting an actor in their early thirties to play the role of Chameleon in the film. In a recent exclusive posted to their site, they also claim that he will be one of the film’s antagonists, though it’s not clear if he will be the only antagonist.

Being that this information is currently unconfirmed and hasn’t been reported on by a major trade, it should totally be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the character appear in the film considering that Kraven the Hunter is his half brother in the comics. Should it be true though, the character would be making his live action (and feature film) debut alongside Kraven.

For those who don’t know much about Chameleon, as the name implies, he is a master of disguise. In fact, he was one of the few Spider-Man foes without any initial powers. Born Dmitri Smerdyakov in Russia, he always had a talent for imitating people. As he got older though, he took this talent to the next level by physically impersonating them. Sometimes he would even use elaborate makeup and costumes to get the job done. He would later be able to assume the identity of any person at will thanks to some facial surgery and several serums.

At the very least, it’d be interesting to see how the character is handled/adapted, should the report be true. Essentially, he’d be a human Skrull. We’ll just have to wait and see though.

The film is expected to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

In the meantime, the next two installments of Sony’s Spider-Verse, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius, are scheduled to be released September 24, 2021 and January 21, 2022 respectively.

