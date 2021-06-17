‘Cruella’ Glasses Stolen from London Store

On June 9th, thieves broke into the Tom Davies Bespoke Opticians in Sloane Square, London, and managed to make off with a large number of designer glasses, including some made for the recent Disney flick, Cruella.

The thieves broke into the store in the early morning of June 9th and, within 50 seconds, successfully filled one box and a bag with the bespoke glasses. Among the stolen frames includes six screen-used pairs, which Emma Stone and Emma Thompson wore in Cruella.

The frames are worth up to £500,000 were to be auctioned off for charity and were expected to make more than their estimated worth.

Mr Davies is asking the public for assistance in retrieving the stolen glasses, and anyone who has any information to contact him via this social media: @tdtomdavies. A reward is being offered to anyone who manages to locate and return the missing glasses.

