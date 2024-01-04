Emma Stone Provides New ‘Cruella’ Sequel Update

It’s been well over a year since we heard anything about the planned sequel to Disney’s live-action Cruella. That changed Thursday evening when Emma Stone got asked about the future of the would-be franchise on the red carper of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

When asked by Variety when the sequel would start shooting, Stone tried to downplay her excitement before mysteriously answering “hopefully sooner, rather than later.”

Surprisingly that wasn’t the only update she managed to provide, as she also offered a brief description on the potential story. When asked if she’s seen a script yet, Stone called Disney’s plans for the film so far simply “a work in progress.”

Emma Stone says the #Cruella sequel is a "work in progress" and will begin shooting "hopefully sooner, rather than later." https://t.co/C1Cjm8RD4R pic.twitter.com/Kfl1qk2oxV — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2024

These are by no means any major updates, but still they provide optimistic updates about a project that has been teased since the release of the very first film.

The last we heard about the sequel there were plans for it to be a musical. Additionally, there were plans for Taylor Swift to appear as Cruella’s next nemesis. Now, keep in mind, these were ideas that were in the very early stages nearly two years ago. Considering that the careers of both Stone and Swift has grown exponentially since then, Disney fans would be incredibly lucky to see such a pairing onscreen.

Time will only tell if the film will come to fruition. Like Stone says, hopefully we find out sooner rather than later.

2021’s Cruella grossed over $222 million theatrically worldwide, and approximately $21 million on Premiere Access. The upcoming Cruella sequel, which will also bring back director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara, will be the sixth film in the 101 Dalmatians franchise, following the original animated film and its sequel, the two Glenn Close films, and Cruella.

Are you excited to see Stone return to the role? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Variety

