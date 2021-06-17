Looks Like Marvel Studios Has Another Hit With ‘Black Widow’

We are less than a month away from Marvel Studios’ newest feature Black Widow. The film debuts in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in July, but members of the press have screened the film. We have combed through social media to share our favorite reactions.

– Yes, there's a post-credits scene, so stick around.

– David Harbour is hilarious & a major scene stealer

– Takes place after CIVIL WAR, so lots of Avengers references.

– If this is Scarlett's final performance as Natasha, it's a great way to go out pic.twitter.com/pBmbJnGYox — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow shows exactly why Natasha Romanoff was the glue that held the Avengers together. Shades of John Wick fight scenes & inventive action sequences wrapped in a heartfelt & poignant story about family & how the world treats girls. Excited to see Yelena carry the torch. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow has one of the best casts in a Marvel film. Scarlett, David, Rachel and Florence all have scene stealing moments that keep the movie moving briskly. It probably has the most action of any solo Marvel film and I felt like I was on a roller coaster the entire time. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) June 17, 2021

Black Widow is full of incredible action sequences & it is so good to see Natasha again — even if she feels like a side character sometimes. @Florence_Pugh steals the show. Her chemistry with Scarlett Johansson makes the movie what it is & provides a lot of laughs! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/2UhXsNpWBr — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 17, 2021

#MarvelStudios went for big Winter Soldier action beats in #BlackWidow and put together a couple of really intense scenes. They also went for some big Mission Impossible/Bond scenes that I really enjoyed. ScarJo & Pugh have great chemistry & are 🔥 together. 3rd act feels choppy — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back and Phase 4 kicks off with the very entertaining and action-packed #BlackWidow. Giving us a long-overdue look at Natasha's backstory, with solid performances throughout and thrilling set pieces that demand you see this movie on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/Pr6qeBlSGQ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow kicks ass. It surpassed my expectations. Shortland gives Johansson the tools to showcase Romanoff on a whole new level. Only pausing to showcase the humanity, the action and the comedic notes are on point. Florence Pugh nails it. Get ready for the Marvel Pughniverse! pic.twitter.com/otmuaEAeyU — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 17, 2021

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars as Yelena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) is Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The action-packed spy thriller will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access* in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

