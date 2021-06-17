Looks Like Marvel Studios Has Another Hit With ‘Black Widow’

We are less than a month away from Marvel Studios’ newest feature Black Widow. The film debuts in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in July, but members of the press have screened the film. We have combed through social media to share our favorite reactions.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars as Yelena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) is Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The action-packed spy thriller will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access* in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

