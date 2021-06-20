Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series Adds ‘Outlander’ Director Stephen Woolfenden

Lucasfilm is in production on their Willow sequel series for Disney+. As production moves on in Wales, the project is adding additional talent behind the camera. According to The Ronin, Outlander director Stephen Woolfenden has been tapped to direct an episode of the series.

It is unknown how many episodes of the series Woolfendenwill direct. He joins Jonathan Entwistle, who is already set to helm the pilot episode. Entwistle took over those duties from Jon M. Chu (In The Heights), who left the project to take on directing duties for the highly-anticipated Wicked movie. Chu is still on board the series as an executive producer.

Read: Exclusive: Big Shot Season 2 Storylines & Marketing Details

The series will see the return of Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood in the 1988 fantasy classic. Also set to star is Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

As of now, details on the follow up are being kept under wraps. Though based on various production grids, the series will follow a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one” as she embarks on the journey. She is joined by Kit (Cruz), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. Kit is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. Chadha-Patel will play the fourth member of the group, Boorman, who echoes Val Kilmer’s character in the movie. Boorman is a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will also serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

Related