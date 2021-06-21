New Set Photos From Disney’s Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Surface!

Here at The DisInsider, we’ve been following Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid for what seems to be years. With production of the film finally underway in Sardinia and Italy, it was only a matter of time before we got our first unofficial look at the film.

Earlier today, Just Jared shared a massive gallery of behind-the-scenes images (50+ photos) from the film’s set on its site. Thanks to You can see some of the best ones in the tweet below, curated by Twitter user cosmic_marvel:

BREAKING: New photos of Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s 'THE LITTLE MERMAID'



(via @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/TYcF0OCjxF — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) June 21, 2021

Directed by veteran screen and stage director Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), The Little Mermaid will star Halle Bailey (one half of the R&B familial duo Chloe x Halle) as Ariel. The film will feature the original music by the legendary Alan Menken in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast also includes British actor Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem as King Triton. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jacob Tremblay (Luca), and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) are also set to provide their voices as Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle respectively. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

The Little Mermaid will splash into theaters sometime in 2022.

Source: Just Jared

Related