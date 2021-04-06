‘The Little Mermaid’ To Shoot in Sardinia This Summer

The upcoming live-action remake of 1989’s The Little Mermaid has been highly anticipated for some time. Though the film began development last year, production on the film was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it now seems that things are moving right along as production is set to move from Pinewood Studios in London to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Sardinia is home to a small seaside village called Santa Teresa di Gallura and will also be the home of The Little Mermaid shoot come early summer. 300 people are expected to be working on the production and preparation has already begun for the shoot, with Disney employees scouting locations for filming. Production on Sardinia is expected to last about three months.

Much of this information comes from Sardinian sources who are preparing for the filming taking place this summer.

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film will feature the original music by Alan Menken in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Last month, Jessica Alexander joined the cast in an unnamed role. No release date for the film has been announced.

