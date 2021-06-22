Breaking: New Nighttime Spectaculars Announced for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

Earlier today the Walt Disney Company revealed more details about the upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The biggest announcement came in the form of three new shows coming to parks on the actual 50th anniversary date of October 1st, 2021, two nighttime spectaculars and one daytime show.

The Magic Kingdom will present the brand new nighttime show ‘Disney Enchantment,’ which will feature music, enhanced lighting, fireworks, and projection effects that extend down Main Street from the Cinderella Castle.

‘Disney Enchantment’ will debut in Magic Kingdom on October 1st, 2021

Over in Epcot, the highly anticipated new nighttime show ‘HarmonioUS’ will debut in the World Showcase Lagoon. The barges for the show have been installed over the past few months and testing has been seen in the overnight hours. This show is promised to the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. It will include pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting and media in new ways.

HarmonioUS will debut in Epcot on October 1st, 2021

In Disney’s Animal Kingdom a new daytime show will also begin on October 1st. The show is called ‘Disney KiteTails’ and will take place at the Discovery River Amphitheater. Performers will fly wind catchers and kites, which include ones that stretch to 30 feet long. The show will not feature fireworks, as they are banned in the park that is home to a number of animals.

‘KiteTails’ will debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on October 1st, 2021

Prior to today we knew about HarmonioUS, but we had no date announced for its debut. But that changed with this morning’s announcement. Many of these shows were set to debut a year prior to the actual 50th, to serve as a multiyear celebration, the pandemic pushed these events to debut on October 1st and continue for at least 18 months afterward.

