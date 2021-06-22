Jessica Drew Rumored To Be Olivia Wilde’s ‘Spider-Woman’

As Marvel’s Cinematic Universe continues to expand, so too does Sony’s Spider-Verse.

While last week we received some conflicting information about the budding franchise, today we’re pleased to say that there’s a promising new report about one of the more interesting solo films in development at the company.

Between the upcoming Venom sequel, Morbius, and even the recently announced Kraven the Hunter project, it’s easy for most people to have forgotten that Sony’s also got plans for a Spider-Woman film. Considering that Kraven’s got both a star and a director, while the latter only has a director – Olivia Wilde – it makes sense.

Last year, when it was announced that Wilde was attached to direct a new Marvel film, she had no problem practically telling the world what it was. With her sophomore effort Don’t Worry Darling on the horizon (then), she had to put the film on the backburner. However, according to The Illuminerdi it appears that the ball has finally begun rolling on Wilde’s project as some new casting details have emerged.

According to sources close to the site, Wilde’s film is expected to revolve around the original Spider-Woman herself: Jessica Drew!

While that might seem like a no-brainer to fans, considering that characters such as Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson have taken on the mantle in the comics, a long-overdue and fan-favorite character could finally make her live action debut…should the report be true.

Once again, we must remind you guys that because this isn’t an official report from Sony, Marvel, or a major trade it should be taken with a grain of salt. Anything is possible though.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, after being exposed to a deadly amount of uranium as a child, Jessica was injected by a regenerative serum comprised of arachnid blood by her father. Because of the serum’s slow effects, she was placed in a genetic accelerator by her parents and remained in stasis for decades until she was cured. However, upon awakening, she is biologically 17 years old and she also has a few superhuman side effects.

Even though it appears that the studio wants to remain true to the character’s origin, there are a few liberties the site reports that are being taken. For instance, the studio is looking to cast an actress between 25 and 35 for the role. Whether that will be the same age of the character is unclear at this time.

Over the course of his rich comic book history, Spider-Woman has been a member of both the Avengers and S.W.O.R.D. She even played a key role in the Secret Invasion storyline.

As cool as it would be to see her appear in the upcoming limited series, right now it appears the timelines for both projects do not align. Nevertheless, her introduction to the Sony’s Spider-Verse still could mean that the studio is inching closer towards a possible deal to eventually merge with the MCU. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: The Illuminerdi

