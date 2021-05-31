Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Will Have The Working Title, ‘Jambalaya’

As Secret Wars ensembles their cast, it will also head into production soon. Our friends over at The Ronin have learned that the working title for the series will be Jambalaya.

This title will be used when they’re filming in the UK, which is expected this fall.

The Hollywood Reporter is reported two weeks ago that Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the series, with Kyle Bradstreet writing and executive producing.

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, The Commuter‘s Killian Scott, One Night In Miami‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Happy Gilmore‘s Christopher McDonald all have joined the project. No word yet on their roles.

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December.

No word on a release date but the series will premiere on Disney+.

Source: The Ronin

