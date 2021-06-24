Andrew Garfield Set To Star In ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ At FX

Right now, Andrew Garfield might just be one of the busiest actors alive. Ahead of his roles in Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! this fall, Garfield has booked another starring role in the new upcoming limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. This, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk) is slated to adapt the limited series, based on the novel – and true story – of the same name. Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in Hulu’s Normal People, will co-star.

The series will join the ever-growing programming block FX on Hulu.

Written by Jon Krakauer, the original best-selling novel reolves around a devout detective whose faith becomes tested after he discovers that his latest case might be connected to a Mormon family’s drug-fueled descent into madness.

Edgar-Jones will play the victim of the murder Garfield’s character is investigating.

In a statement released to the press Thursday announcing the series, President of Originals at FX Gina Balian said, “Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX.”

In addition to penning the scripts for each episode, Black will produce the series alongside Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Television production company, as well as Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films.

David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) will direct.

