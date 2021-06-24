‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Secretly Filmed in San Francisco Last Weekend

Marvel Studios’ third entry in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was in San Francisco for a quick two day shoot last weekend.

A permit application submitted by the production listed San Francisco’s Central Police Station as the primary filming location, with external shots of the building and downtown gathered Saturday. The production then filmed “plate shots” or, background shots with no subjects in the foreground of the station lobby and scenic shots of the city on Sunday, according to the application.

Stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Michele Pfeiffer were listed as “not present but in scenes” on the application.

A filming notice was sent out letting residents in the area know that filming would take place on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. The notice stated “Pym Productions” would film the interior and exterior of a business on Vallejo St., where Central Station is located, and city police were on site to assist with “intermittent traffic control.” I guess the name of the production means this wasn’t so secret after all.

Both of the previous Ant-Man movies took place in the Bay Area and the location will be shown once again in the third film. Paul Rudd confirmed last week that he was in the UK and that production had begun.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film. Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. There have been previous rumors that the film could set up a Young Avenger film or series.

Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17, 2023.

Thanks to Caleb Williams of KnightEdgeMedia.com for sharing this info with us.

