ABOMINATION IS BACK: A New Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Arrives With Some New And Old Foes

2 days ago Dempsey Pillot

The second trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has just dropped during ESPN’s NBA Countdown.

You can check it out below:

And just in case you thought you were seeing things, that last scene does indeed feature the return of the MCU’s Abomination. Subtitles accompanying the trailer confirm!

Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) as Shang-Chi, a talented martial artist who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Tony Leung (Hard-Boiled), who plays Shang-Chi’s father Wenwu in the film, will also be introduced as the MCU’s real Mandarin.

Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon), Florian Munteanu (Creed 2), and Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah). Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) is also set to appear as a totally different character and role than the one she portrayed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters September 3, 2021.

What did you think of the trailer? Share your thoughts down below!

