Sylvie Gets Her Own ‘Loki’ Featurette

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

Today, Disney+ debuted “Meet Sylvie,” a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ Loki featuring Sylvie, the extremely capable and dangerous variant who just happens to be another version of Loki.

Watch the new Loki featurette to find out more about her and Sophia Di Martino, the talented actress who brings her to life.

Loki, Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through July 14.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

