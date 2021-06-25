Josh Gad Provides Update on ‘Shrunk’

It’s been quite some time since we received an update on Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids continuation tentatively titled Shrunk. Well, thanks to a new interview with star Josh Gad, we now know a little more than we did before.

While speaking with Collider to promote season two of his Apple TV+ animated series Central Park, Gad revealed the status on the project.

Fingers crossed think we’re going to hopefully be shooting early next year. That is the status right now. Now the status is ever changing but we’re all feeling really confident about it. Gad

Last year, we exclusively reported that Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star Rick Moranis would be coming out of retirement for the upcoming sequel. Moranis will reprise his role of Wayne Szalinski, a scientist who accidentally shrinks his and two neighboring kids in the original film. The plan for the movie is to be set around three decades after the original, with Gad set to play the grown-up version of Wayne Szalinski’s son, Nick Szalinski, who was played by Robert Oliveri in the 1989 film. The new movie will be a reboot of the original film but positioned as a “legecyequel,” which means it will exist in the same world and continue the overall storyline.

Here is the synopsis for Shrunk:

Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane’s cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids.

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids director Joe Johnston returns to direct. The story was developed by Josh Gad, Ryan Dixon, Ian Helfer, and Jay Reiss and is being written by Todd Rosenberg. Executive produced by Zoe Kent, Sam Dickeman and Alex F. Young.

The film currently has no release date but it will, in fact, be a theatrical release, not Disney+.

