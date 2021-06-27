Marvel Studios Secretly Updates ‘WandaVision’ Post-Credit Scene

It has already been a few months since the season finale of WandaVision. Now, it looks like Marvel Studios has altered the mysterious post-credit scene in the hit Disney+ series.

In the post-credit, which remains virtually the same, Wanda is outside in a remote cabin in the woods and as the camera pans in to the cabin, we see another shot of Wanda in her Scarlet Witch outfit studying the Darkhold in her astral form when she hears the twins cry for her help.

In the updated version, not too much has changed, however, Reddit user ANotCoolGuy spotted something, and shared a video revealing that the colors of the scenary has definitely changed, most noticeably the trees, even more trees were added to the surrounding cabin. The craziest part of this change is a small silhouette can be seen descending towards the cabin. Our best guess like everybody else’s is that it could possibly an astral projection of Doctor Strange. The character was originally expected to appear in the series until plans were changed. WandaVision does tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen set to reprise her role in the film. Composer Michael Giacchino’s Doctor Strange theme is also listed in the credits now. You can check out some of the key changes in the images below, with proper credit to the sources.

Image courtesy of TheDirect.com

Image courtesy of Murphy’s Multiverse

Image courtesy of TheDirect.com

Marvel Studios has yet to officially address these changes. So until that time comes, it is all speculation. I also wouldn’t be shocked if the events that are going on in Loki, with his involvement in the TVA is what’s causing these changes. We will have to wait and see.

Read: Rumor: Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Duel an Inquisitor in The Upcoming Disney+ Series

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. The series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

All 8 episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+.

Related