Disneyland & Walt Disney World Announce Reopening Dates For Popular Restaurants

The last few months have been awash with news about elements of Disney’s theme parks reopening. While we’ve been loving all of the news, nothing gets us quite as excited a news about restaurants and eateries opening back up for guests. While protein, carbohydrates, and fat are monitored in our daily diet as part of our fitness plan, when we are inside the Disney Parks we throw away the rules and truly indulge.

Here are the latest restaurant reopening dates for both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland’s Critter Country will Reopen on July 1st

DISNEYLAND RESORT (California)

Disneyland Park

Hungry Bear Restaurant – July 1st

Harbour Galley – July 1st

Refreshment Corner – July 8th

Kat Saka’s Kettle – July 15th

Disneyland’s Refreshment Corner on Main Street USA will Reopen on July 8th

Disney California Adventure

Corn Dog Castle – July 1st

Lucky Fortune Cookery – July 1st

Schmoozies – July 1st

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream – July 8th

Disneyland’s Schmoozies in Disney California Adventure will reopen on July 1st

Disneyland Hotel

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar – July 2nd

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill – July 2nd

Disneyland’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel will reopen on July 2nd

WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (Florida)

Magic Kingdom

Casey’s Corner – June 30th

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor – July 7th

Walt Disney World’s Casey’s Corner will reopen on July 7th in Magic Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Eight Spoon Cafe – Now Open

Dino Diner – July 4th

Walt Disney World’s Dino Diner in Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 4th

Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Citricos – July 15th (reservations start July 1st)

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Trail’s End Restaurant – July 17th

We cannot wait to get back to both of these resorts and visit our favorite restaurants. There are still a number of fan-favorite eateries that have yet to reopen in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so keep checking back with The DisInsider to stay updated with any upcoming announcements.

