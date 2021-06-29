Disneyland & Walt Disney World Announce Reopening Dates For Popular Restaurants
The last few months have been awash with news about elements of Disney’s theme parks reopening. While we’ve been loving all of the news, nothing gets us quite as excited a news about restaurants and eateries opening back up for guests. While protein, carbohydrates, and fat are monitored in our daily diet as part of our fitness plan, when we are inside the Disney Parks we throw away the rules and truly indulge.
Here are the latest restaurant reopening dates for both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.
DISNEYLAND RESORT (California)
Disneyland Park
Hungry Bear Restaurant – July 1st
Harbour Galley – July 1st
Refreshment Corner – July 8th
Kat Saka’s Kettle – July 15th
Disney California Adventure
Corn Dog Castle – July 1st
Lucky Fortune Cookery – July 1st
Schmoozies – July 1st
Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream – July 8th
Disneyland Hotel
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar – July 2nd
Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill – July 2nd
WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT (Florida)
Magic Kingdom
Casey’s Corner – June 30th
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor – July 7th
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Eight Spoon Cafe – Now Open
Dino Diner – July 4th
Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Citricos – July 15th (reservations start July 1st)
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Trail’s End Restaurant – July 17th
We cannot wait to get back to both of these resorts and visit our favorite restaurants. There are still a number of fan-favorite eateries that have yet to reopen in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so keep checking back with The DisInsider to stay updated with any upcoming announcements.